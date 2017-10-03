Popular Topics
Education dept concerned time is not on Vuwani matriculants’ side

Thousands of pupils returned to the classroom on Tuesday with seven centres being set up to host catch-up plans.

FILE: A principal of a school in Vuwani addressing matric students. Picture: EWN.
FILE: A principal of a school in Vuwani addressing matric students. Picture: EWN.
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department says it's concerned that matrics in protest-wracked Vuwani may not have enough time to prepare for their final exams which are expected to start in exactly 19 days.

On Monday, residents agreed to suspend a month-long shutdown over demarcation issues.

Thousands of pupils returned to the classroom on Tuesday with seven centres being set up to host catch-up plans.

The education department's Elijah Mhlanga says they will do their best to ensure pupils are prepared come exam time.

“According to the plan that we have in place, we hope we’ll be able to do as much as we can to recover whatever time has been lost because we believe there’s still some effort that can be put into assisting them.”

