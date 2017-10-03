Court to allocate judge for Mkuseli-Mkhize matter

Mkuseli Apleni is asking the High Court to declare that Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize does not have the authority to suspend him.

PRETORIA - The North Gauteng Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba is expected to specially allocate a judge to hear the matter brought by suspended Home Affairs director-general Mkuseli Apleni.

Apleni is asking the High Court to declare that Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize does not have the authority to suspend him.

The minister sanctioned her director general last month after accusing him of gross misconduct.

Apleni’s attorney SJ Thema says the judge was not ready to proceed with this matter on Tuesday.

“She feels she has many matters on her roll and this one - because of its nature and complexity - she’d rather defer it to the DJP to give us a special allocation.”

He says the parties will meet with Ledwaba on Thursday to discuss a new date for the matter to be heard.

It’s also emerged that while Mkhize is the respondent in the case, she has not submitted an affidavit but instead instructed a senior home affairs official to file one.

