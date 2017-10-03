Cape gang violence claims another life
As Police Minister Fikile Mbalula prepares to visit crime-ridden Philippi, another person has been killed in a gang crossfire.
CAPE TOWN - As Police Minister Fikile Mbalula prepares to visit crime-ridden Philippi, another person has been killed in a gang crossfire.
The shooting happened in Manenberg on Monday.
The victim was on his way to a hospital when he was shot.
Police have yet to make any arrests.
Mbalula will on Tuesday visit the community of Marikana in Philippi following a shooting in the area that left 11 people dead on Friday night.
Specialised units have also been deployed to the area.
That holds little comfort for many Marikana residents though.
“Everybody is panicking and fears for their lives.”
Another resident said: “I make sure by 6pm I’m indoors with the doors locked because those boys are dangerous.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
