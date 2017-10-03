Apleni's labour case won’t proceed as planned as parties not ready

Apleni has asked the High Court in Pretoria to set aside his suspension on grounds that the Home Affairs Minister doesn’t have the authority to suspend a DG.

PRETORIA – The labour case involving Home Affairs Director General Mkuseli Apleni will not proceed as planned on Tuesday because the parties are not ready for the case to be heard.

Apleni has asked the High Court in Pretoria to set aside his suspension on grounds that the Home Affairs Minister doesn’t have the authority to suspend a DG.

Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize suspended Apleni last month for gross misconduct but he has rejected her allegations.

It’s understood the parties have not had sufficient time to file all the necessary affidavits and supporting documentation.

One of Apleni’s legal representatives says they will meet with Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba on Thursday to have a new date assigned for the matter to be heard.

Apleni wants the court to declare that Mkhize lacks the authority to suspend a director general.

He has relied on a letter signed by President Jacob Zuma in January which states the president has not delegated the authority to suspend directors general to ministers.

The minister is opposing the application and has described Apleni as both unstable and delusional.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)