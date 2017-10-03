ANC leadership in KZN to hold briefing on top 6 talks outcome

The ruling party’s senior leaders have been in the province discussing a way forward after a pushback from the two factions.

DURBAN – The African National Congress (ANC) leadership in KwaZulu-Natal is expected to hold a briefing on the outcomes of its talks with the party’s top six today.

Senior officials led by President Jacob Zuma met with factions over the past few days in an effort to foster unity following a court judgment which nullified the KZN executive.

The provincial leadership has since filed an application for leave to appeal the ruling while a disgruntled group of ANC members are pushing back, expressing their intention to block the move.

Some of the ANC’s top six officials, including President Zuma, have met with both the current KZN ANC leadership and the so-called “rebels” who took their grievances to court.

The ruling party’s senior leaders have been in the province discussing a way forward after a pushback from the two factions.

The main issue which has implications for the ANC elective conference is whether to disband the KZN ANC which always brings the largest delegation to gatherings.

Both sides have remained tight-lipped on what happened during the talks over the last few days but are expected to share their version of events in two separate statements during the course of the day.

Meanwhile, another ANC municipal official has been killed in KwaZulu-Natal. Nkosinathi Ngcobo was shot dead on Monday night.

His murder brings to five the number of ANC officials killed in the Harry Gwala region.

In July, former ANC Youth League national secretary-general, Sindiso Magaqa, and two other ANC members were shot in an apparent ambush in the same district.

Magaqa succumbed to his wounds last month.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)