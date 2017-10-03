ANC leadership in KZN to hold briefing on top 6 talks outcome
The ruling party’s senior leaders have been in the province discussing a way forward after a pushback from the two factions.
DURBAN – The African National Congress (ANC) leadership in KwaZulu-Natal is expected to hold a briefing on the outcomes of its talks with the party’s top six today.
Senior officials led by President Jacob Zuma met with factions over the past few days in an effort to foster unity following a court judgment which nullified the KZN executive.
The provincial leadership has since filed an application for leave to appeal the ruling while a disgruntled group of ANC members are pushing back, expressing their intention to block the move.
Some of the ANC’s top six officials, including President Zuma, have met with both the current KZN ANC leadership and the so-called “rebels” who took their grievances to court.
The ruling party’s senior leaders have been in the province discussing a way forward after a pushback from the two factions.
The main issue which has implications for the ANC elective conference is whether to disband the KZN ANC which always brings the largest delegation to gatherings.
Both sides have remained tight-lipped on what happened during the talks over the last few days but are expected to share their version of events in two separate statements during the course of the day.
Meanwhile, another ANC municipal official has been killed in KwaZulu-Natal. Nkosinathi Ngcobo was shot dead on Monday night.
His murder brings to five the number of ANC officials killed in the Harry Gwala region.
In July, former ANC Youth League national secretary-general, Sindiso Magaqa, and two other ANC members were shot in an apparent ambush in the same district.
Magaqa succumbed to his wounds last month.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Manuel: Jail those behind KPMG’s controversy
-
Police hunt gang who bombed cash-in-transit van on N1
-
Mugabe arrives in SA without First Lady amid assault troubles
-
[CARTOON] What the Fly in the Oink Meant
-
[WATCH] Steenkamp family slams controversial Oscar Pistorius movie
-
SIU signs agreement to speed up approval of Eskom probe
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.