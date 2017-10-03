45 arrested in Philippi after weekend mass shooting

Minister Fikile Mbalula visited the area to reassure the community of police's efforts to clamp down on violent crimes.

CAPE TOWN - Forty-five suspects have been arrested during police operations in Philippi over just the past two days.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula visited the area to reassure the community of police's efforts to clamp down on violent crimes in the wake of a weekend shooting spree that left 11 dead.

He also says a new station commander will be deployed to the local police station.

“In terms of the operations that have been undertaken, 45 people have been arrested between yesterday and today. And some of the key suspects, the people who are the gangmasters in and around here that is where the general says: we don’t want to speak to jeopardise the investigation.”