Treasury appeals for space to do its work amid parallel admin reports
National Treasury spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete says people should stop speculating and leave the department to fulfil its mandate.
JOHANNESBURG – National Treasury has appealed that it be left to do its work and has dismissed reports that Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has established a parallel administration.
The City Press reported on Sunday that Gigaba has annulled the powers of his Director General Dondo Mogajane.
Gigaba’s decisions have come under heavy scrutiny after Treasury on Friday announced yet another R3 billion lifeline to South African Airways (SAA).
“National Treasury should focus on managing government finances and allocating budget, anything else is just us having a deliberation for the entertainment of the media.”
He says a decision by Mogajane for a forensic audit to be conducted into the relations between former Gupta-owned company Tegeta and Eskom have nothing to do with the minister.
“That’s an administrator function, so the DG can give you a brief on where the process is.”
Tshwete says there is no evidence of friction in the relationship between Gigaba and Mogajane.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
