Tom Moyane takes dissatisfaction with KPMG to Parliament
The KPMG report was at the heart of internal battles within Sars and a thorn in the side of Pravin Gordhan and senior Sars officials.
CAPE TOWN - South African Revenue Service (Sars) boss Tom Moyane has formally notified Parliament of his "dissatisfaction" with KPMG's handling of the controversy surrounding an intelligence unit at the revenue service.
KPMG International recently repudiated the findings of a 2015 report compiled by its South African division on what was perceived to be a covert "rogue unit" operating within Sars.
Last month, the auditing firm told Moyane that he could no longer rely on the report's findings because standard quality controls were not applied.
But Moyane insists the report is not flawed.
Democratic Alliance MP David Maynier says it's time for Parliament's Standing Committee on Finance to scrutinise SARS' handling of this debacle.
“The truth is, the Standing Committee on Finance has avoided dealing with the controversy and I think it’s now time for the committee to step up.”
Chairperson of the committee Yunus Carrim had previously said it was up to the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors to probe the Sars-KPMG matter and not Parliament.
The KPMG report was at the heart of internal battles within the revenue service and a thorn in the side of former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan as well as senior Sars officials.
It's little wonder that Gordhan has slammed KPMG, accusing the firm of contributing to state capture by giving legitimacy to the victimisation of honest professionals.
