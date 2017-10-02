Suspects linked to murder of Golden Arrow bus driver due in court

Police made a breakthrough in their investigation on Friday apprehending the two suspects.

CAPE TOWN – Two suspects have been arrested for the murder of a Golden Arrow bus driver in Nyanga.

The man was shot dead last weekend.

The driver lost control of the bus and then crashed into two houses in Nyanga East.

It’s unclear whether the shooter had been on board the bus or had fired at the vehicle from the street.

They're expected in the dock on Monday.

Authorities are still searching for a third suspect.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)