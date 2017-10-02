SA's new vehicle sales up 6.3% year-on-year in September

Exports were up 10.3% to 36,134 units compared with the same month a year earlier, the department said.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s new vehicle sales rose 6.3% year-on-year to 50,322 units in September, data from the trade and industry department showed on Monday.

Exports were up 10.3% to 36,134 units compared with the same month a year earlier, the department said.