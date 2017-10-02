Rameez Patel due in court in connection with his mom's murder

ECape ANC court challenge struck from the roll
Patel is also on trial for the murder killing his wife Fatima in 2015.
JOHANNESBURG – Limpopo businessman Rameez Patel is expected back in court - this time in connection with his mother’s murder.
Mahejeen Banu Patel was shot dead at her home in Polokwane two weeks ago.
Her son was arrested on Friday.
The police’s Moatshe Ngoepe says, “He was arrested in the Polokwane CBD following an intensive investigation by our detectives until they managed to link him up, which led to his arrest.”
