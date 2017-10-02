Policeman among 3 arrested for possession of stolen weapon
This comes amid a probe into the theft of more than 30 firearms from the Mitchells Plain and Belville police stations earlier this year.
CAPE TOWN - A police officer is expected in the Athlone Magistrates Court on Monday for being in possession of a stolen weapon.
Two other people will accompany him in the dock.
The police's Andre Traut says the three accused were arrested on Friday.
“On Friday afternoon members of the K9 unit conducted an operation in the Parow area and noticed a suspicious man going into a known drug house.”
The man was in possession of ammunition.
Shortly afterwards a woman claiming to be the man's mother led police to her vehicle, where officers found the 24-year old constable.
He was in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Investigators later learned the arms were reported stolen from a safe at the Athlone Police Station.
