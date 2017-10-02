Police's search for father of pupil who brought gun to Brakpan school continues
The man’s son, who is a grade two pupil at the school in Brakpan, brought the unlicensed firearm last week after an altercation with a fellow pupil.
JOHANNESBURG – An East Rand man whose seven-year-old son took a loaded gun and ammunition to school seems to have disappeared as police look to question him.
He claimed he was trying to defend himself from bullies.
The police’s Mack Mngomezulu said: “The police are still locating the father of a grade two learner whose seven-year-old was found with a firearm at school.”
