Police's search for father of pupil who brought gun to Brakpan school continues

The man’s son, who is a grade two pupil at the school in Brakpan, brought the unlicensed firearm last week after an altercation with a fellow pupil.

12 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – An East Rand man whose seven-year-old son took a loaded gun and ammunition to school seems to have disappeared as police look to question him.

The man’s son, who is a grade two pupil at the school in Brakpan, brought the unlicensed firearm last week after an altercation with a fellow pupil.

He claimed he was trying to defend himself from bullies.

The police’s Mack Mngomezulu said: “The police are still locating the father of a grade two learner whose seven-year-old was found with a firearm at school.”

