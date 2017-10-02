Manuel: SOEs fail due to lack of focus on appropriate skills
Trevor Manuel says issues like non-executive board members overseeing tender procedures are evidence of the rot in the state.
JOHANNESBURG - Former finance minister Trevor Manuel says systems to ensure that state-owned entities respect public funds and don't do as they please have been undone.
Recently, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba came under scrutiny after reports of a plan to plunder funds at the Public Investment Cooperation to bail out struggling state-owned enterprises.
On Friday, Gigaba announced yet another lifeline of R3 billion to the South African Airways.
Manuel says most SOEs fail because there isn’t a focus on the appropriate skills set.
“I don’t know a single company in the private sector that would have a board that has a tender committee. Every state-owned corporation has non-executive board members running tender committees, you can see where the rot starts. Where is the governance when everybody is then involved?”
