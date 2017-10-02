'I met with SABC journos in my Presidency spokesperson capacity'
Spokesperson Bongani Ngqulunga says he personally met with the SABC journalists in his own capacity as a spokesperson.
JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency has denied allegations that President Jacob Zuma summoned the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) news staff to his office as suggested by the Democratic Alliance's (DA) shadow minister of communications Phumzile van Damme.
Spokesperson Bongani Ngqulunga says he personally met with the SABC's acting general editor for news Kenneth Makatees and head of TV news Nyana Molete.
Ngqulunga says as a spokesperson, he meets with journalists from several news outlets all the time.
He says the meeting with the SABC journalists was a courtesy meeting as is usually done to discuss what the Presidency does and what they do as journalists.
While the SABC remains without a board, Ngqulunga says the President is still considering suitable candidates.
“But he understands the matter of urgency at the SABC, that the broadcaster is facing a lot of challenges.”
He says this meeting was conducted in his own capacity as a spokesperson.
“I, as a spokesperson to the president, meet with journalists all the time and from all media organisations.”
At the same time, van Damme concedes the Presidency is permitted to interact with journalists from all media houses following a process of request.
Popular in Local
-
It would be irresponsible not to bail out SAA – Treasury DG
-
DA accuses Zuma of trying to recapture SABC, employees meet spokesperson
-
[WATCH] Steenkamp family slams controversial Oscar Pistorius movie
-
Lotto results: Saturday 30 September 2017
-
PowerBall results: Friday 29 September 2017
-
Sassa mess: Irregular expenditure grows to R1.4 billion
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.