'I met with SABC journos in my Presidency spokesperson capacity'

Spokesperson Bongani Ngqulunga says he personally met with the SABC journalists in his own capacity as a spokesperson.

JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency has denied allegations that President Jacob Zuma summoned the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) news staff to his office as suggested by the Democratic Alliance's (DA) shadow minister of communications Phumzile van Damme.

Spokesperson Bongani Ngqulunga says he personally met with the SABC's acting general editor for news Kenneth Makatees and head of TV news Nyana Molete.

Ngqulunga says as a spokesperson, he meets with journalists from several news outlets all the time.

He says the meeting with the SABC journalists was a courtesy meeting as is usually done to discuss what the Presidency does and what they do as journalists.

While the SABC remains without a board, Ngqulunga says the President is still considering suitable candidates.

“But he understands the matter of urgency at the SABC, that the broadcaster is facing a lot of challenges.”

He says this meeting was conducted in his own capacity as a spokesperson.

“I, as a spokesperson to the president, meet with journalists all the time and from all media organisations.”

At the same time, van Damme concedes the Presidency is permitted to interact with journalists from all media houses following a process of request.