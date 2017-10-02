[FIRST ON EWN] Eskom suspends 3 more executives over Trillian scandal
The power utility says Prish Govender, Charles Kalima and Edwin Mabelane have been suspended in light of their involvement in paying Gupta-linked Trillian.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has told Eyewitness News that suspension notices have been issued to three other executives implicated in the Trillian scandal.
Last week acting chair Zethembe Khoza confirmed that CFO Anoj Singh's special leave had been converted to suspension - 20 hours before the utility formally announced the sanction.
Khoza also said that Prish Govender, Charles Kalima and Edwin Mabelane had been suspended in light of their involvement in paying Gupta-linked Trillian and pushing ahead with a controversial contract with consultancy firm Mckinsey, against both internal and external advice.
More to follow.
