Families of Life Esidimeni victims welcome govt apology

JOHANNESBURG – The families of psychiatric patients who were transferred from Life Esidimeni facilities say they are relieved the government has admitted to its role in the tragedy and offered a public apology.

Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa and Premier David Makhura launched Mental Health Awareness Month in Atteridgeville on Sunday with both saying that government had learnt the hard lessons from the tragedy.

More than 100 patients died last year after being moved from Life Esidimeni facilities to various NGOs.

In his report, the Health Ombudsman said all 27 NGOs were operating unlawfully.

Christine Nxumalo lost her sister at one of the facilities.

She has welcomed Ramokgopa and Makhura’s apology.

“For the families, that was the first time publically that the department actually accepted and apologised to the families. The fact that they actually apologised for me it’s major and I think the families actually appreciate it.”