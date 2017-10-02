Families of Life Esidimeni victims welcome govt apology
Christine Nxumalo lost her sister at one of the facilities and she has welcomed Ramokgopa and Makhura’s apology.
JOHANNESBURG – The families of psychiatric patients who were transferred from Life Esidimeni facilities say they are relieved the government has admitted to its role in the tragedy and offered a public apology.
Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa and Premier David Makhura launched Mental Health Awareness Month in Atteridgeville on Sunday with both saying that government had learnt the hard lessons from the tragedy.
More than 100 patients died last year after being moved from Life Esidimeni facilities to various NGOs.
In his report, the Health Ombudsman said all 27 NGOs were operating unlawfully.
Christine Nxumalo lost her sister at one of the facilities.
She has welcomed Ramokgopa and Makhura’s apology.
“For the families, that was the first time publically that the department actually accepted and apologised to the families. The fact that they actually apologised for me it’s major and I think the families actually appreciate it.”
More in Local
-
Mbalula vows action after killings in CT informal settlements
-
Early morning crash claims 4 lives in CT
-
City of CT: De Lille personally paid for construction work at her home
-
Treasury appeals for space to do its work amid parallel admin reports
-
Mkhwebane’s office unfazed by withdrawal of its attorneys from Absa report case
-
4 die in Limpopo road accident
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.