Concerns weak rand may hit economic growth

The local currency has continued to lose major ground due to a number of international factors.

JOHANNESBURG - With the rand weakening substantially over the past 10 days, there are concerns that this may have a broader effect on growth and the economy.

It's now around 13.63 to the dollar, 18.09 to the pound and 16.01 to the euro.

The rand has been pummelled by a stronger dollar.

Nedbank economist Isaac Matshego says this could affect inflation.

“A weaker rand simply means we could see some inflation coming under some pressure and what we could basically see the Reserve Bank holding off on further interest rate cuts.”

He says there are also concerns ahead of the medium-term budget policy statement.

“We’re very worried about the fiscal numbers. On 25 October, the Minister of Finance will present the medium-term budget policy statement and what we’ve seen so far is that the revenue numbers are running behind schedule.”

Matshego says the bank is expected to keep a close watch on developments in the US and North Korea.