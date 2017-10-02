City of CT: De Lille personally paid for construction work at her home

City bosses say work paid for by the municipality relates to the installation of security equipment.

CAPE TOWN – City of Cape Town insists Mayor Patricia de Lille personally paid for construction work at her home.

It’s been alleged the upgrades were irregular.

City Council Speaker Dirk Smit said: “A proper Supply Chain Management process was followed to procure the required safety equipment.”

This follows reports on instructions given by De Lille to shut down the city’s Internal Investigations Unit.

City officials say work done at De Lille’s home follows a security risk assessment and involves the installation of security equipment.

It’s stated proper supply chain management was followed in this process.

Officials say the details of the security upgrades cannot be disclosed, as these measures are in place to ensure the mayor’s safety.

In a statement, it’s outlined that De Lille personally paid for construction work at her residence.

