ANC EC's Mabuyane: We are ready for court battles

An urgent application by some disgruntled party members to have the event nullified was struck off the roll earlier on Monday.

Oscar Mabuyane. Picture: Twitter @ANCECape
Oscar Mabuyane. Picture: Twitter @ANCECape
58 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Newly elected African National Congress (ANC) Eastern Cape chairperson, Oscar Mabuyane, says they are prepared should any further court action come their way.

He was victorious in his race for the top position following a chaotic conference in East London over the weekend.

An urgent application by some disgruntled party members to have the event nullified was struck off the roll earlier on Monday.

Mabuyane says they have been working against an 'organised' group which had tried to collapse the conference.

“Whether it uses courts or it's using anarchy inside the court itself.”

He has welcomed Monday morning's ruling but adds the court battles may not be over.

“What we anticipate is that they will be filing other papers for review. But even if they do that, we have got our work cut out. We are ready to go to court at any time.”

(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)

