4 arrested in anti-crime operations in CT's Marikana informal settlement
Western Cape police say four people were taken into custody early this morning for various offences including the possession of illegal firearms.
CAPE TOWN – Four people have been arrested in anti-crime operations carried out at the Marikana informal settlement.
It was the scene of two deadly shootings on Friday night in which 11 people were killed.
The motive behind the attacks is unclear.
Western Cape police say four people were taken into custody early this morning for various offences - including the possession of illegal firearms.
At the same time, officers from specialised police units, including intelligence operatives, have been brought into monitor the Marikana informal settlement where the mass shooting took place.
On Friday night four people were shot at a tavern, while three others were killed inside a shack and another person was shot outside a dwelling.
Officials later found two more bodies lying between the shacks in the Philippi East informal settlement. The 11th victim, a 30-year-old male, later died in hospital.
Residents say at least 23 people have died in the Philippi area in the last three weeks.
It's believed the shootings are linked to local gangs.
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has asked for the community's assistance in tracking down those responsible for the killings.
Mbalula says officials will do everything possible to track down the shooters responsible for the bloody massacre.
“We are sending our task teams from across the country to deal with the situation in Cape Town. We are deeply disturbed and worried about what’s going on there. We will bring it under control.”
Spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa says crime-fighting operations will continue for several weeks.
“Calm remained in the area on Saturday evening and Sunday morning. Meanwhile, detectives are hard at work, pursuing leads.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
