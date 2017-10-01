World of Birds in CT hit by bird flu

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
Go

World of Birds in CT hit by bird flu

Staff are pulling together after an outbreak of avian influenza at Africa's largest bird park situated in Cape Town.

Cases of bird flu have been confirmed in the Western Cape. Picture: www.elsenburg.com.
Cases of bird flu have been confirmed in the Western Cape. Picture: www.elsenburg.com.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Staff are pulling together after an outbreak of avian influenza at Africa's largest bird park situated in Cape Town.

At least 62 cases of the deadly H5N8 influenza strain which include an outbreak among poultry and non-poultry animals have been reported throughout the country since June.

That's according to the latest data submitted by the Department of Agriculture to the World Organisation for Animal Health.

The World of Birds, which houses 2500 birds, has become the latest victim after a chicken at the sanctuary tested positive.

General Manager Hendrik Louw says just under 200 birds had to be culled.

He adds although some birds have been placed under quarantine the park will remain open to visitors.

“It’s a very testing time for us because it’s the first time we have been hit by something like this. Staff are pulling together and everybody is on board and trying to help us.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA