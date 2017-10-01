World of Birds in CT hit by bird flu
Staff are pulling together after an outbreak of avian influenza at Africa's largest bird park situated in Cape Town.
At least 62 cases of the deadly H5N8 influenza strain which include an outbreak among poultry and non-poultry animals have been reported throughout the country since June.
That's according to the latest data submitted by the Department of Agriculture to the World Organisation for Animal Health.
The World of Birds, which houses 2500 birds, has become the latest victim after a chicken at the sanctuary tested positive.
General Manager Hendrik Louw says just under 200 birds had to be culled.
He adds although some birds have been placed under quarantine the park will remain open to visitors.
“It’s a very testing time for us because it’s the first time we have been hit by something like this. Staff are pulling together and everybody is on board and trying to help us.”
