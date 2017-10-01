Popular Topics
Voting for ANC provincial top 5 underway in Eastern Cape following disruptions

The party had been having difficulties verifying delegates ahead of the vote with some party members accusing officials of deliberately sidelining them.

Minister of Small Business Development Lindiwe Zulu. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
Minister of Small Business Development Lindiwe Zulu. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Voting for the Africa National Congress (ANC) provincial top five is finally underway this morning following days of disruptions and clashes between rival factions.

The party had been having difficulties verifying delegates ahead of the vote with some party members accusing officials of deliberately sidelining them.

Police fired stun grenades to disperse a group of ANC members who attempted to force their way into the centre after they were barred from entering.

The disruptions were, however, stopped by police and nominations were finalised last night.

The results are expected to be announced later today.

ANC NEC member Lindiwe Zulu says, “What it says to the organisationi is that we need tighten our systems of administration and management so that we do not have members of the ANC who are not delegates to a conference coming to a conference and actually forcing themselves into a conference.”

