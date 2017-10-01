Treasury denies claims that Gigaba has captured the department
The 'City Press' is reporting that Gigaba is annulling the power of senior officials in treasury including Director General Dondo Mogajane.
JOHANNESBURG - National Treasury has refuted claims that Minister Malusi Gigaba has captured the department and established a parallel administration.
The City Press is reporting that Gigaba is annulling the power of senior officials in treasury including Director General Dondo Mogajane.
The paper also claims that the minister has stopped consulting Mogajane and other officials in key decisions but speaks to political advisor Thamsanqa Msomi first, who reportedly has close relations with the Gupta family.
Spokesperson Mayohlome Tshwete says there is no evidence of friction in the relationship between Gigaba and Mogajane.
“No there is nothing like that, there is no parallel. City Press needs to do what they do.”
