Reports: Gigaba accused of establishing parallel admin at Treasury
The City Press is reporting that Gigaba has usurped the power of senior officials in his department, including Director-General Dondo Mogajane.
JOHANNESBURG – Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has been accused of establishing a parallel administration at the National Treasury run by close aides in his office.
Gigaba has come under scrutiny after reports of a plan to plunder funds at the public investment cooperation to bail out struggling state-owned enterprises.
According to the paper, several senior officials at Treasury have claimed that Gigaba is facilitating capture of the department annulling the power of Mogajane.
The paper claims Gigaba is sitting on a decision by Mogajane to appoint a company to conduct a forensic audit into Eskom’s coal contracts with Tegeta Exploration and Resources, a company previously owned by the Guptas.
It’s also alleged that Gigaba has stopped consulting senior officials in the department but has instead brought in nearly 20 staff who have set up a parallel administration in his office.
There is now pressure for Gigaba to reveal what agreements have been reached with banks to roll over loans to South African Airways after Treasury on Friday announced a R3 billion lifeline to the airline.
