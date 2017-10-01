Relatives urge govt to increase policing in Philippi following mass shooting

Philippi and Nyanga community members protested on Saturday against what they claim is poor policing in one of South Africa’s murder hotspots.

CAPE TOWN – The relatives of those killed in a mass shooting in Philippi East are urging the government to increase policing in the area.

Eleven people were killed in separate shootings in the Marikana informal settlement on Friday night.

The shootings are hot on the heels of alleged vigilante killings in Nyanga which led to the deaths of seven people on Tuesday.

Dozens of Frustrated community members attempted to shut down Philippi East police station in a bid to get a higher authority from the South African Police Service to address them.

Residents believe police officers are not doing an efficient job and are demanding government sends in the army to maintain law and order.

“We’re sick and tired of the police that are not taking action about these killings.”

Ntomboxolo Magida, whose brother, Cebisile Mngqengqiswa, was fatally wounded says nobody is safe in the area.

“They must deploy soldiers because police are so hopeless. You call the police, they won’t come because they have been called so many times only to find out that there’s a planned shooting towards. So they’re being killed also.”

The Police’s special task teams have been combing the area in an effort to find the perpetrators and to ensure there aren’t any further vigilante attacks.

The police ministry is urging community members not to take the law into their own hands following the mass shooting.

Seven people were killed in alleged vigilante killings earlier this week in Nyanga.

Some residents believe Friday night's attacks are linked to that incident.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula is called for calm and urged the community to allow officials to do their work.

“We have unleashed law enforcement agencies to Cape Town because we can’t allow vigilantism and lawlessness.”

The police’s special task teams are expected to continue monitoring the area for the rest of the weekend.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)