Ramokgopa: We are making progress in Esidimeni tragedy
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa says her department is making progress with implementing the health ombudsman's recommendations after the release of the report into the Esidimeni tragedy.
More than 100 psychiatric patients died after being moved from Life Esidimeni facilities last year to unlawful NGOs.
Ramokgopa officially launched mental health awareness month in Atteridgeville today with Premier David Makhura.
It's been eight months since health ombudsman professor Malegapuru Makgoba released his report into the circumstances around the deaths of over 100 mentally ill patients from Esidimeni.
Makgoba made a total of 18 recommendations in his report including the removal of all patients from unlawful NGOs.
The MEC says progress has been made.
“I can assure the public that we have made progress in all the areas.”
She has also apologised to the families of all the affected families for government's role in the tragedy.
