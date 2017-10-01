Ramaphosa ‘ashamed’ by ANC EC delegates’s behaviour
Ramaphosa says this is not the behaviour he expects from party delegates and he says he's deeply ashamed.
CAPE TOWN - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the behaviour of some delegates at the ANC's Eastern Cape elective conference as regrettable.
He was addressing members in East London a short while ago.
A brawl broke out overnight which left several delegates injured many of whom had to be hospitalized.
Despite the violent disruptions Oscar Mabuyane has been announced as the new provincial chairperson.
Ramaphosa has condemned the violence which erupted at the Eastern Cape elective conference over the weekend.
In a video, delegates can be seen flinging plastic chairs and punching each other as chaos erupted at the conference centre in East London in the early hours of this morning.
He adds he wanted to visit some of the injured delegates, but he has been informed that most of them have been discharged from hospital.
On an urgent court application brought by disgruntled ANC members to nullify the conference, Ramaphosa reiterated the party's problems should not be resolved through the courts.
He is urging members to rather seek a solution through talks.
