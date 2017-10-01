Over 400 theft and burglary cases registered at military bases across SA

From the beginning of last year to 31 July this year, 417 cases of theft and burglary have been recorded at various military bases across the country.

More than 400 theft and burglary cases have been registered at military bases across the country.

The information was made available following a Freedom Front Plus Parliamentary question to the ministry of defence and military veterans.

The party asked about the status of theft and burglaries at bases countrywide.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) says 14 of these cases have been successfully prosecuted.

Two-hundred and seventy-two theft and 145 burglary cases were noted.

The S-A National Defence Force registers the highest number, with 144 theft incidents reported.

Stolen items include firearms, ammunition, electrical spares and equipment. The South African Air Force recorded 58 theft cases.

Communication and photography equipment, motor vehicle speakers and tyres were snatched.

The SA Navy was also hit with 39 theft cases over the same period.

Cases at other military departments were also noted.

SANDF Officials have been unavailable for comment.

