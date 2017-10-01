Over 400 theft and burglary cases registered at military bases across SA
From the beginning of last year to 31 July this year, 417 cases of theft and burglary have been recorded at various military bases across the country.
CAPE TOWN – More than 400 theft and burglary cases have been registered at military bases across the country.
The information was made available following a Freedom Front Plus Parliamentary question to the ministry of defence and military veterans.
The party asked about the status of theft and burglaries at bases countrywide.
The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) says 14 of these cases have been successfully prosecuted.
From the beginning of last year to 31 July this year, 417 cases of theft and burglary have been recorded at various military bases across the country.
Two-hundred and seventy-two theft and 145 burglary cases were noted.
The S-A National Defence Force registers the highest number, with 144 theft incidents reported.
Stolen items include firearms, ammunition, electrical spares and equipment. The South African Air Force recorded 58 theft cases.
Communication and photography equipment, motor vehicle speakers and tyres were snatched.
The SA Navy was also hit with 39 theft cases over the same period.
Cases at other military departments were also noted.
SANDF Officials have been unavailable for comment.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
IFP in KZN worried about removal Ramaphosa’s picture from provincial legislature
-
Grade 2 pupil who brought gun to school to under psychological assessment
-
Voting for ANC provincial top 5 underway in Eastern Cape following disruptions
-
Exclusive: Mkhwebane’s legal team dumps her ahead of Absa court battle
-
Holomisa says Maimane concedes procedural mistake in how DA ousted Bobani
-
Mthethwa: Life of Can Themba exemplary to many journalists today
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.