Oscar Mabuyane elected ANC Eastern Cape chairperson

The disruptions were, however, stopped by police and nominations were finalised last night.

CAPE TOWN – Despite the disruptions at the African National Congress (ANC)’s Eastern Cape Provincial Elective Conference Oscar Mabuyane has been elected as the party's new chairperson.

This follows a night marred by violence at the conference in East London which left several delegates injured.

Despite the chaos, voting continued at the conference centre in East London.

Mabuyane has been victorious in his race for the ANC leadership position in the Eastern Cape.

He kicked dust in the eyes of his opposition with 935 votes as opposed to the seven votes for the incumbent chair Phumulo Masualle.

The elective conference was marred by disruptions since it started on Friday.

Some delegates claimed non-members attempted to participate in proceedings while other legitimate members had been barred from the conference.

During the early hours of this morning tensions flared up and a brawl broke out reportedly between opposing factions.

The chaos has left at least eight ANC delegates with injuries for which they have been hospitalised.

Despite the violence, voting continued.

It’s understood the barring of members and the voting which continued despite the disruptions forms the basis of an urgent court application to nullify the conference.