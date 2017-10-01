Oscar Mabuyane condemns ANC violence in East London
The election came after a night marred by violence at the conference in East London which left several delegates injured.
JOHANNESBURG - Newly elected provincial chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape Oscar Mabuyane has condemned the violence that took place overnight.
Mabuyane was announced as the party's new chairperson this afternoon.
The new ANC EC chair has wished those injured a speedy recovery.
“It was unfortunate that it happened and we want to convey a speedy recovery to those who were injured. “
The elective conference was marred by disruptions since it started on Friday.
Some delegates claimed non-members attempted to participate in proceedings while other legitimate members had been barred from the conference.
During the early hours of this morning tensions flared up and a brawl broke out reportedly between opposing factions.
The chaos has left at least eight ANC delegates with injuries for which they have been hospitalised.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
