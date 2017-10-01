Mthethwa: Life of Can Themba exemplary to many journalists today
JOHANNESBURG – Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa says the life of South African writer and reporter Can Themba is an exemplary to many journalists today.
Mthethwa was the keynote speaker at the late writer’s tombstone unveiling ceremony at the St Paul’s Anglican Church in Soweto on Saturday.
Themba died in Swaziland nearly 50 years ago.
Speaking in front of friends and family of the late Themba, Mthethwa said the writers work aptly describes the way of life in Sophiatown as it was during apartheid in his short story titled ‘The Suit’.
Local well-known actor Sello Maake ka Ncube says the writing of Themba inspired him to continue his work as an actor.
“He wrote with such exquisite language and for me, it was the biggest inspiration ever.”
Themba was laid to rest at the West Park Cemetery.
