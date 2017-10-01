Holomisa says Maimane concedes procedural mistake in how DA ousted Bobani
Addressing hundreds of UDM members at the party’s 20th-anniversary celebration in Midrand on Saturday, Holomisa said the DA must respect its coalition partners.
JOHANNESBURG – United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa says the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Mmusi Maimane has conceded that the party has made mistakes in dealing with the removal of Mongameli Bobani as Nelson Mandela Bay Deputy Mayor.
Bobani was removed through a motion of no confidence by the patriotic alliance supported by coalition partners in that metro including the DA.
Holomisa says Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip should have followed the correct procedures in dealing with Bobani by reporting him to the party.
“I therefore, say to DA and Mr Maimane, our door is open and we’re willing to listen and work together for the benefit of the people of South Africa.
“But what we’re not willing to do is to be used as a step ladder in another party’s fight to attain power.”
Holomisa said South Africa is a rough political market to enter.
He said other opposition political parties have struggled to survive but the party continues to stand strong 20 years later.
“Today is significant not just for the UDM but for South Africa. Others have come and most have gone. The Independent Democrats were swallowed by the DA, Cope is struggling to keep its head above water and Agang, do you still remember them?”
He has also criticised the ANC and President Jacob Zuma’s utterances that it’s cold outside the ruling party.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
