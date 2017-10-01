Grade 2 pupil who brought gun to school to under psychological assessment

It’s understood the seven-year-old brought the firearm to a Brakpan school on Tuesday after having an altercation with a fellow pupil.

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Education Department says a grade two pupil who took a loaded gun and ammunition to school will undergo psychological assessment and counseling during the school recess.

The department says this will enable the pupil to be psychologically well when schools reopen.

He has told his teachers that he was only trying to defend himself

The gun has since been confiscated.

The department’s Steve Mabona says, “We’re taking him through a psychological process to make sure that he’s ready to be at school without thinking of probably threats or anyone who might bully him to an extent that he will think about probably shooting people.”