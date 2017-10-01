Exclusive: Mkhwebane’s legal team dumps her ahead of Absa court battle
The Public Protector’s Cleo Mosana says their attorney’s withdrawal will not affect their case.
JOHANNESBURG – Eyewitness News can reveal that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s attorneys have dumped her as she prepares to go to court to defend the controversial report into the apartheid-era Absa bailout.
The advocate released the report in June which included the remedial action that the special investigating unit recovers more than a R1 billion from Absa.
Last week, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba hit out at Mkhwebane over the report, saying she failed to conduct a diligent investigation as required by the law and the Constitution.
The review application is set down for three days in December.
The Public Protector’s Cleo Mosana says their attorney’s withdrawal will not affect their case.
“In our opinion, because of the work that we’ve done so far, this will have no bearing or negative impact on the matter.”
She says they remain focused.
“One of the things that the Public Protector wants is that she wanted to ensure that she also beefs up her defence team.”
Mosana says they don’t know why their attorneys withdrew from this high profile case but are trying to find out.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
IFP in KZN worried about removal Ramaphosa’s picture from provincial legislature
-
Grade 2 pupil who brought gun to school to under psychological assessment
-
Voting for ANC provincial top 5 underway in Eastern Cape following disruptions
-
Over 400 theft and burglary cases registered at military bases across SA
-
Holomisa says Maimane concedes procedural mistake in how DA ousted Bobani
-
Mthethwa: Life of Can Themba exemplary to many journalists today
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.