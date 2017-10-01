Exclusive: Mkhwebane’s legal team dumps her ahead of Absa court battle

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
Go

Exclusive: Mkhwebane’s legal team dumps her ahead of Absa court battle

The Public Protector’s Cleo Mosana says their attorney’s withdrawal will not affect their case.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Eyewitness News can reveal that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s attorneys have dumped her as she prepares to go to court to defend the controversial report into the apartheid-era Absa bailout.

The advocate released the report in June which included the remedial action that the special investigating unit recovers more than a R1 billion from Absa.

Last week, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba hit out at Mkhwebane over the report, saying she failed to conduct a diligent investigation as required by the law and the Constitution.

The review application is set down for three days in December.

The Public Protector’s Cleo Mosana says their attorney’s withdrawal will not affect their case.

“In our opinion, because of the work that we’ve done so far, this will have no bearing or negative impact on the matter.”

She says they remain focused.

“One of the things that the Public Protector wants is that she wanted to ensure that she also beefs up her defence team.”

Mosana says they don’t know why their attorneys withdrew from this high profile case but are trying to find out.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA