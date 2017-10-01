Exclusive: Mkhwebane’s legal team dumps her ahead of Absa court battle

The Public Protector’s Cleo Mosana says their attorney’s withdrawal will not affect their case.

JOHANNESBURG – Eyewitness News can reveal that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s attorneys have dumped her as she prepares to go to court to defend the controversial report into the apartheid-era Absa bailout.

The advocate released the report in June which included the remedial action that the special investigating unit recovers more than a R1 billion from Absa.

Last week, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba hit out at Mkhwebane over the report, saying she failed to conduct a diligent investigation as required by the law and the Constitution.

The review application is set down for three days in December.

The Public Protector’s Cleo Mosana says their attorney’s withdrawal will not affect their case.

“In our opinion, because of the work that we’ve done so far, this will have no bearing or negative impact on the matter.”

She says they remain focused.

“One of the things that the Public Protector wants is that she wanted to ensure that she also beefs up her defence team.”

Mosana says they don’t know why their attorneys withdrew from this high profile case but are trying to find out.

