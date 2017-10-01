8 ANC delegates reportedly hospitlaised following overnight scuffles
Clashes broke out between alleged rival factions inside the East London International Convention Centre where the party’s electing its provincial leadership.
JOHANNESBURG – At least eight African National Congress (ANC) delegates have reportedly been hospitalised overnight after sustaining injuries during clashes at the Eastern Cape elective conference.
The conference was delayed by some days as officials were having difficulties verifying delegates ahead of the vote, with some party members accusing officials of deliberately sidelining them.
Earlier police fired stun grenades to disperse a group of ANC members who attempted to force their way into the centre after they were barred from entering.
Voting for the top five is underway and results are expected to be announced later today.
The disruptions were, however, stopped by police and nominations were finalised last night.
ANC NEC member Lindiwe Zulu says, “What it says to the organisationi is that we need tighten our systems of administration and management so that we do not have members of the ANC who are not delegates to a conference coming to a conference and actually forcing themselves into a conference.”
