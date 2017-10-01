4 die in Limpopo road accident

Four people have been killed and five others injured when a sedan collided head on with a minibus taxi on the N11 in Tiberius in Limpopo.

JOHANNESBURG - Four people have been killed and five others injured when a sedan collided head-on with a minibus taxi on the N11 in Tiberius in Limpopo this afternoon.

It’s understood the vehicle lost control before colliding with the minibus.

Authorities say all the occupants of the sedan including the driver died on impact.

The injured are receiving treatment in hospital.

Traffic department’s Joshua Kwapa said, “The drivers sustained serious injuries, we suspect the cause of this accident was reckless driving.”