WC officials confiscate abalone worth nearly R1 million outside Grabouw

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape traffic officials have confiscated abalone worth nearly R1 million outside Grabouw today.

Close to 5,000 units have been confiscated.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said, “The abalone was confiscated and taken to the police station, the police are investigating the issue.”