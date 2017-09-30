WC, City of CT agree on Community Safety Act

The City of Cape Town says an agreement with the Western Cape Community Safety Department and neighbourhood watches will lead to more effective crime fighting.

City and provincial officials signed a memorandum of understanding with numerous neighbourhood watches today.

The agreement aims to bring about a coordinated support structure between the different spheres of government, under a legal framework created for neighbourhood watches within the provincial Community Safety Act.

The city's JP Smith says this is an important moment as the city and province have often been at odds over the years when it came to these safety groups.

“This is something we have worked on for years to get an agreement where we recognise the Community Safety Act.”

Smith says the agreement also streamlines the accreditation process that neighbourhood watches need to go through under the act.

“Members will be screened to make sure they have no criminal record and making sure they are fit.”