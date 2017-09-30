Two more for Kane as Spurs hit four at Huddersfield
Harry Kane’s stunning September continued with two goals, including a brilliant solo strike, in Tottenham Hotspur’s impressive 4-0 Premier League win.
HUDDERSFIELD - Harry Kane’s stunning September continued with two goals, including a brilliant solo strike, in Tottenham Hotspur’s impressive 4-0 Premier League win at promoted Huddersfield Town on Saturday.
The victory lifted Spurs into third place in the table ahead of this weekend’s games and marks the first time the club have won their opening four away games since their 1960-61 double-winning campaign.
For Huddersfield, the loss was a reality check for a side who had kept clean sheets in four of their previous six matches and have made a promising start to life in the top flight.
Kane, who now has 13 goals for club and country this month including a Champions League hat-trick at Apoel Nicosia, opened the scoring in the ninth minute with a confident finish after robbing hesitant Town defender Chris Loewe.
While the home crowd roared on the forward bursts from David Wagner’s team, Spurs looked a threat every time they advanced with Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli’s clever touches opening up space for Kane.
That trio combined down the right with a neat move for the second goal with Eriksen’s attempted cross turned into Ben Davies’ path by the unfortunate Loewe and the Spurs full-back slotted home.
Kane fired a warning shot with a blast just over the bar before his spectacular second put the game beyond Huddersfield inside 23 minutes.
The England forward left two defenders for dead on the edge of the penalty area with a clever body swerve and fired an unstoppable shot into the corner.
There was still time before the interval for Alli to hit the post from close range and Kane to have an effort ruled out for offside while Huddersfield’s Belgian striker Laurent Depoitre crashed a shot against the bar.
That was an indicator that the Yorkshire club were not going to roll over meekly and they stuck at their task well in the second half while the visitors took their foot off the gas.
But it was an indicator of the quality shown by Kane in that devastating opening period that when he was substituted with three minutes remaining he was given a standing ovation from the home fans.
Spurs added a fourth in added time when substitute Moussa Sissoko finished off a counter-attack after good work from Son Heung-min and Davies.
More in Sport
-
[GALLERY] CT City clinch bragging rights after Ajax win
-
Late penalty miss means Springboks and Australia draw again
-
Hamilton storms to Malaysia pole, Vettel last on grid
-
OJ Simpson set for imminent release from Nevada prison
-
No rest yet for red-hot Lukaku, says Mourinho
-
Lion bite sees Ospreys player miss Cheetahs clash
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.