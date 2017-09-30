Thandi Maqubela’s legal team welcomes SCA’s decision to overturn sentence

Her lawyer Stephen Lamprecht says this is good news for Maqubela’s daughters.

CAPE TOWN – Thandi Maqubela’s legal team has welcomed the Supreme Court of Appeal’s decision to overturn her murder conviction.

In March 2015, she was sentenced to an effective eighteen years behind bars by the Western Cape High Court for murdering her husband, forging his will and then fraudulently trying to pass it off as an authentic document.

Her late spouse, acting Judge Patrick Maqubela, was found dead at a Bantry Bay apartment in 2009.

Although prosecutors believed he was suffocated, a cause of death was never conclusively proven.

“And for children to get this kind of news having their father and a mother, to at least have regained their mother, I can only imagine how they feel.”

Maqubela is serving her prison term in Worcester.

Lamprecht said his office contacted her on Friday morning to tell her about the SCA’s decision.

“We had to take instructions regarding another element of the judgment. We will do that in due course. I don’t want to pre-empt any of that.”

Maqubela has always denied that she killed her husband. Her defence was, in effect, that he must have died of natural causes.

In the judgment, the SCA said the Western Cape High Court incorrectly relied on evidence of Maqubela's shifty conduct, without further evidence to prove she was guilty of murder.

Maqubela's forgery and fraud convictions stand.

