Thandi Maqubela’s legal team welcomes SCA’s decision to overturn sentence

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
Go

Thandi Maqubela’s legal team welcomes SCA’s decision to overturn sentence

Her lawyer Stephen Lamprecht says this is good news for Maqubela’s daughters.

Convicted murderer Thandi Maqubela has her handcuffs removed in the dock at the High Court while speaking to her lawyer Thomas Tyler before her sentencing. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Convicted murderer Thandi Maqubela has her handcuffs removed in the dock at the High Court while speaking to her lawyer Thomas Tyler before her sentencing. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
18 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Thandi Maqubela’s legal team has welcomed the Supreme Court of Appeal’s decision to overturn her murder conviction.

In March 2015, she was sentenced to an effective eighteen years behind bars by the Western Cape High Court for murdering her husband, forging his will and then fraudulently trying to pass it off as an authentic document.

Her late spouse, acting Judge Patrick Maqubela, was found dead at a Bantry Bay apartment in 2009.

Although prosecutors believed he was suffocated, a cause of death was never conclusively proven.

Her lawyer Stephen Lamprecht says this is good news for Maqubela’s daughters.

“And for children to get this kind of news having their father and a mother, to at least have regained their mother, I can only imagine how they feel.”

Although prosecutors believed he was suffocated, it was never conclusively proven.

Maqubela is serving her prison term in Worcester.

Lamprecht said his office contacted her on Friday morning to tell her about the SCA’s decision.

“We had to take instructions regarding another element of the judgment. We will do that in due course. I don’t want to pre-empt any of that.”

Maqubela has always denied that she killed her husband. Her defence was, in effect, that he must have died of natural causes.

In the judgment, the SCA said the Western Cape High Court incorrectly relied on evidence of Maqubela's shifty conduct, without further evidence to prove she was guilty of murder.

Maqubela's forgery and fraud convictions stand.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA