Satfu outraged by 34,000 job cuts in the second quarter of 2017
JOHANNESBURG - Trade union federation Saftu says it's outraged at the latest figures in Stats SA’s quarterly employment survey which reveal a loss of 34,000 jobs in the second quarter of 2017.
The federation says it is however not surprising as it has been predicting that further job losses were inevitable given the current economic catastrophe.
It says the rating agency downgrades the stagnation of economic growth and the bankrupting of state-owned enterprises are among factors leading to massive job cuts.
Saftu says the most alarming is that the biggest job losses were 13,000 in the manufacturing industry and 11,000 in construction.
It says both manufacturing and construction are key sectors which need to thrive if the country is to rebuild its economy.
Spokesperson Patrick Craven said, “This further proves that we are in a deep economic crisis which will bring untold misery for millions of South Africans.”
