Sassa says committed to signing contract with Post Office soon

The agency is under a Constitutional Court deadline to phase out a contract with Cash Paymaster Services by March.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says it’s committed to signing a contract with the Post Office soon, which will see it take over the payment of social grants.

The agency has missed three self-imposed deadlines to sign a deal this month the last being on Thursday.

But Sassa says there’s nothing untoward about the delay and that it needs to make sure its tender processes are above board.

Spokesperson Paseka Lesatsi says the delay is unrelated to a pending court case against Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini that she be held personally liable for legal costs in the matter.

“There are some issues which we had to sort out especially internal Supply Chain Management issues, which we think must be respected so that once the contract is signed there are no comebacks within the contract.”