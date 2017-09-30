Relatives of Philippi East victims ‘aren't surprised by the attacks’

Community members have expressed their frustration over poor policing and are demanding immediate action from the government.

CAPE TOWN - The relatives of some of the victims killed in last night's mass shooting in Philippi East are devastated, but say they aren't surprised by the attacks.

Eleven people were gunned down in separate shootings in the Marikana informal settlement last night.

Community members have expressed their frustration over poor policing and are demanding immediate action from government.

#PhilippiShootings Residents expressing their dissatisfaction with the police service in the area. MM pic.twitter.com/GFi41I8TFe — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 30, 2017

Marikana's safety and security head in Ward 35, Konisani Ntsikelelo says there's been an increase in violent crimes in the Nyanga policing cluster.

Ntsikelelo attributes the crimes to a rampant spike in drug abuse.

“The people who live there use and sell drugs. This is why there are killings and shootings.”

At one of the sites where four people were shot and killed, the shack where the deadly attack took place stands empty.

Neighbours point to the spots where the bodies lay on the street and where two more people were fatally wounded nearby.

Ntomboxolo Magida is the eldest sister of one of the victims, 27-year old Cebisile Mngqengqiswa:

“It’s a deadly community, I don’t even want to drive through. What happened last night was a massacre.”

Dozens of police officers are combing the area searching for the perpetrators.