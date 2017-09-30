PowerBall results: Friday 29 September 2017

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Are you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG – The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday 29 September are as follows:

PowerBall: 26, 28, 32, 39, 42 PowerBall: 09

PowerBall Plus: 18, 22, 28, 36, 39 PowerBall: 05

For more details, visit the National Lottery website.