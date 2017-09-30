Police ministry trying to avoid shedding 3,000 SAPS jobs
This comes after SAPS released its 2017/2018 performance plan indicating its intention to decrease its personnel.
JOHANNESBURG - The police ministry says it is working hard to avoid shedding 3,000 South African Police Services (SAPS) jobs by 2020 as a measure to curb government debt.
This comes after SAPS released its 2017/2018 performance plan indicating its intention to decrease its personnel.
The ministry says this was a proposed plan by the saps - after treasury requested its plan to assist the state in reducing government debt.
Trade union the PSA has threatened to take legal action against Police Minister Fikile Mbalula if he doesn’t intervene in saving police jobs given the national crime rate.
The police ministry's Vuyo Mhaga says they are aware of the proposition but they are against it.
“The view of the minister is we need more police on the ground and to ensure that we avoid cutting jobs.”
Mhaga says the ministry will work closely with the police and treasury to find other means of saving money.
More in Local
-
City of CT rolls out health screening services for old people
-
EFF wishes Mpofu well on his appointment to JSC
-
Mbalula urges KZN youth to elect next ANC president based on merit
-
WC officials confiscate abalone worth nearly R1 million outside Grabouw
-
ANC NEC bans T-shirts campaigning for any presidential candidate
-
Relatives of Philippi East victims ‘aren't surprised by the attacks’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.