Police ministry trying to avoid shedding 3,000 SAPS jobs

This comes after SAPS released its 2017/2018 performance plan indicating its intention to decrease its personnel.

JOHANNESBURG - The police ministry says it is working hard to avoid shedding 3,000 South African Police Services (SAPS) jobs by 2020 as a measure to curb government debt.

The ministry says this was a proposed plan by the saps - after treasury requested its plan to assist the state in reducing government debt.

Trade union the PSA has threatened to take legal action against Police Minister Fikile Mbalula if he doesn’t intervene in saving police jobs given the national crime rate.

The police ministry's Vuyo Mhaga says they are aware of the proposition but they are against it.

“The view of the minister is we need more police on the ground and to ensure that we avoid cutting jobs.”

Mhaga says the ministry will work closely with the police and treasury to find other means of saving money.