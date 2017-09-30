Police appeal to Philippi community to stay calm

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula is calling for calm and is urging the community to allow officials to do their work.

CAPE TOWN - The police ministry is urging community members not to take the law into their own hands following last night's mass shooting in Philippi East, outside Cape Town.

Eleven people were killed in two separate shootings, one in a shebeen and the other around shacks in the Marikana informal settlement.

Members from the SAPS Tactical Response Unit and National Investigative Unit are combing the area in search of the suspects.

Earlier today, many angry community members protested at the Philippi East Police Station.

They're demanding the army enters the area and assists in maintaining law and order as they claim police are failing them.

Seven people were killed in alleged vigilante killings earlier this week in Nyanga.

Some residents believe last night's attacks are linked to that incident.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula is calling for calm and is urging the community to allow officials to do their work.

We have unleashed law enforcement agencies to Cape Town because we can’t allow vigilantism and lawlessness.”

The police's special task teams are expected to continue monitoring the area for the rest of the weekend.