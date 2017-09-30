Philippi community threatens to take matter into own hands after fatal shooting
This follows the fatal shooting in the Marikana informal settlement in Philippi East last night in which 11 people were killed.
CAPE TOWN – Some Philippi and Nyanga community members say they will take matters into their own hands to fight crime.
The area has been placed under lockdown with the South African Police Services Tactical Response Unit and National Investigative Unit combing the area.
The Philippi East police station is packed with angry community members.
They are attempting to shut down the station until the police commissioner or anyone with higher authority addresses them.
One Nyanga resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, says community members’ pleas for better policing have fallen on deaf ears.
“We’re full of fear as a community, so this action that we take after three memorandums that we sent to this police station. Now we’re saying we’re tired.”
Parliament's police portfolio committee has issued a statement calling for urgent action from Police minister Fikile Mbalula following the attacks.
Mbalula has, in turn, issued a statement calling on the community to work with police in tracking down the perpetrators.
#PhilippiShootings The scene outside Philippi East police station right now. MM pic.twitter.com/FL6Hg2MggL— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 30, 2017
#PhilippiShooting A resident who doesn't want to be named says community members will take matters into their own hands. MM pic.twitter.com/UUJ1lcegvm— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 30, 2017
#PhilippiShooting The Philippi East police station is packed with community members following last night's deadly shootings.@MoniqueMortlock pic.twitter.com/IaLWuWDGar— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 30, 2017
