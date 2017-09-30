Popular Topics
Lion bite sees Ospreys player miss Cheetahs clash

Ospreys hooker Scott Baldwin was bitten on the hand by a lion at a Bloemfontein game park.

Ospreys hooker Scott Baldwin. Picture: Facebook.
Ospreys hooker Scott Baldwin. Picture: Facebook.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Ospreys hooker Scott Baldwin may have planned to take on the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Friday but ended up having an entirely different kind of big cat encounter.

Ahead of the match the 29-year-old visited a nearby game park and petted a group of lions through a fence.

However, one lion did not appreciate the attention and made his feelings very clear.

Ospreys head coach Steve Tandy had little sympathy for Baldwin, saying "When you put your hand in a fence where there is a lion, you will get bitten."

WATCH: Steve Tandy on Scott Baldwin’s lion bite

The Cheetahs beat the Ospreys 44-25 and Baldwin apologised for missing the game.

