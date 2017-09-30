Lion bite sees Ospreys player miss Cheetahs clash

Ospreys hooker Scott Baldwin was bitten on the hand by a lion at a Bloemfontein game park.

JOHANNESBURG – Ospreys hooker Scott Baldwin may have planned to take on the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Friday but ended up having an entirely different kind of big cat encounter.

Ahead of the match the 29-year-old visited a nearby game park and petted a group of lions through a fence.

However, one lion did not appreciate the attention and made his feelings very clear.

Stroke the Lion it'll be fine they said! Here's @scottbaldwin2 petting a lion like it's a pet cat! pic.twitter.com/Y95FObGeJ5 — Andy Goode (@AndyGoode10) September 29, 2017

Ospreys head coach Steve Tandy had little sympathy for Baldwin, saying "When you put your hand in a fence where there is a lion, you will get bitten."

WATCH: Steve Tandy on Scott Baldwin’s lion bite

The Cheetahs beat the Ospreys 44-25 and Baldwin apologised for missing the game.