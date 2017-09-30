Issues plaguing ANC KZN to be discussed as its own item – Mantashe
Gwede Mantashe says the NEC meeting will carefully consider all possible political ramifications in KwaZulu-Natal before announcing any steps.
JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Gwede Mantashe says issues plaguing the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal will be discussed as its own item at the end of this weekend’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting.
The ANC’s NEC is meeting for a three-day ordinary session in Pretoria.
Mantashe says the NEC will discuss the political crisis in KwaZulu-Natal where the provincial leadership is appealing a court decision that found the 2015 elective conference invalid
He says the NEC meeting will carefully consider all possible political ramifications in KwaZulu-Natal before announcing any steps.
“We will discuss it as the last item. The reason for that is we don’t want it to actually derail us from discussing organisational issues and just focus on one item because it is emotional. The advice from the senior council is in the NEC.”
Mantashe says the Kwazulu Natal ANC took the decision to appeal the court judgement nullifying its 2015 elective conference as a precautionary measure.
He says the NEC has received advice from its senior council which will be discussed.
“The court gave us 15 days to appeal. Depending on how you count it, it ended yesterday. But if you are liberal in your counting, you will say it ends on Monday.”
He says the KZN ANC didn’t necessarily defy its mother body by announcing its intention to appeal.
“What KZN did was to be more err on the side of caution and file their appeal on the last day of the 15 days if you count it conservatively. So when you do that you can withdraw the appeal.”
Mantashe says the NEC meeting will carefully consider all the political ramifications in KZN before announcing any steps.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
